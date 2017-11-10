Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 11th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
European capital PARIS
Surplus SPARE
Mineral ORE
Go in ENTER
Got up RISEN
Flapjack crumb? OAT
Shabby articles TAT
Boy SON
Utter SAY
Number ELEVEN
Impolite RUDE
Devours EATS
Male goose GANDER
Mr Mack? LEE
Meadow LEA
Fish eggs ROE
Staff ROD
Inexperienced NAIVE
Overweight OBESE
Animal doctor VET
Defeated contestant LOSER
Clairvoyants SEERS
Doorman PORTER
Operatic song ARIA
Paused RESTED
Feel SENSE
Rock STONE
Vegetable PEA
Crafts ARTS
Catch sight of ESPY
Sheep-like OVINE
Insect ANT
Limb LEG
Born NEE
Exploit USE
Turn up ARRIVE
Confectionery SWEETS
Type of tree ALDER
Scandinavians DANES
Quiet period LULL
Greek deity EROS
Above OVER
Award OBE