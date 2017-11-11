Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Run fast SPRINT
Mistreat HARM
Street ROAD
Hypnotic state TRANCE
Lengthy LONG
Shortly SOON
Fewer LESS
Unwell ILL
Prohibition BAN
Public school ETON
Geometric shape CONE
Store SHOP
Destruction DAMAGE
Repair MEND
Spotted SEEN
Over there YONDER
Indian instrument SITAR
Genuine REAL
Lock of hair TRESS
Saintly glow HALO
Beautiful youth ADONIS
Tycoon MOGUL
European capital OSLO
Level EVEN
Salary INCOME
Foundation BASIS
Toy bear TEDDY
Javelin SPEAR
Unwrap OPEN
Magic stick WAND