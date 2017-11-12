Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Tycoon MOGUL
Rascal SCAMP
Sugar cane spirit RUM
Loofah SPONGE
Artistic work OPUS
Finish END
Item of attire GARMENT
Ecstasy RAPTURE
Stain DYE
Seize GRAB
Cake GATEAU
Age ERA
Sum TOTAL
Swindle TRICK
Perfect husband! MISTERRIGHT
Vase URN
Heave LUG
Sufficient AMPLE
Shirk responsibility for PASSTHEBUCK
Huge MEGA
Strange ODD
Wildebeest GNU
Caviar ROE
Verdant organism PLANT
Anger RAGE
Female deer DOE
Craft ART
Pitch TAR