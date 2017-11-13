Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Champion WINNER
Neglect OMIT
Season SPRING
Eye swelling STYE
Fencing sword EPEE
Heart CORE
Arithmetic problem SUM
Male cat TOM
Badger’s burrow SETT
Flying mammals BATS
Implement TOOL
Decorative line STRIPE
Epic narrative SAGA
Large amount MASS
Aches YEARNS
Squander WASTE
Technology enthusiast? NERD
Man’s name ROGER
Sagacious WISE
Affirm ATTEST
Reverie DREAM
Nuisance PEST
Evict OUST
Stamp a design EMBOSS
Emblem TOTEM
Treatise ESSAY
Gown DRESS
Expression of woe ALAS
Layer TIER