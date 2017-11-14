Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

|Clue
|Solution
|Rapid
|FAST
|Hold
|GRIP
|US coin
|DIME
|Responsibility
|ONUS
|Office worker
|TEMP
|Tolerant
|LIBERAL
|Long fish
|EEL
|Nearest pub
|LOCAL
|Geese in flight
|SKEIN
|Observed
|NOTED
|Computer message
|Type of tree
|ELM
|Wedge-shaped
|TAPERED
|Ventilates
|AIRS
|Ancient symbol
|RUNE
|Stagger
|REEL
|Pay attention
|HARK
|Potato
|SPUD
|Idiot
|FOOL
|Counterfoil
|STUB
|Essential
|VITAL
|Jewel
|GEM
|Vote
|POLL
|Fruit
|MELON
|Five cents
|NICKEL
|Shade of brown
|SEPIA
|Solid fuel
|PEAT
|Number
|ELEVEN
|Cringe in fear
|COWER
|Woman’s name
|EMMA
|Gunpowder ingredient
|NITRE
|Beam of light
|LASER
|Every
|EACH
|Backside
|RUMP
|Document
|DEED
|Annoy
|IRK