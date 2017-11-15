Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Series of sporting victories GRANDSLAM
Scope RANGE
Deal TRADE
Miserable SAD
Peak TOP
Cain’s brother ABEL
Claim ALLEGE
Jacket part LAPEL
Set off DEPART
Mongrel MUTT
Common word AND
Boy SON
Colour WHITE
Give a view OPINE
Seller of pens STATIONER
Hairdressing tint RINSE
Require NEED
Colonise SETTLE
Open-mouthed AGAPE
Deterioration BREAKDOWN
Disco decade? SEVENTIES
Chivalrous GALLANT
Pickled herring ROLLMOP
Suitable APT
Fervent ARDENT
Emulsion PAINT
Merge UNITE
Unaccompanied piece SOLO