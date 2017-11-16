Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Huge MASSIVE
Car horn HOOTER
Verbatim LITERAL
Fastened TIED
Sheet of glass PANE
Segments PARTS
Lure BAIT
Source ROOT
Interior INNER
Dishonest person LIAR
Condemn DOOM
Javanese percussion GAMELAN
Paper money? TENNER
Splash SPATTER
Emporium SHOP
Hold CONTAIN
Commotion MELEE
Dry ARID
Theoretical turn of events SCENARIO
Sign up ENLIST
Fascination INTEREST
Dish PAN
Wandering ROAMING
Hill TOR
Bouts of indulgence BINGES
Recluse LONER
Appointment DATE
Stiff paper CARD