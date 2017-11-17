Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Communication device PHONE
Foolish SILLY
Age EON
Female relative NIECE
Oarsman ROWER
Animal doctor VET
Resort SPA
Poem ODE
Tree product SAP
Decree RULING
Signals assent NODS
Competent ABLE
Appear EMERGE
Crack force SAS
Anger IRE
Traitor RAT
Container CAN
Slow down BRAKE
Farewell ADIEU
Metal TIN
Toxin VENOM
Trail SCENT
Human PERSON
Ring HOOP
Forwards ONWARD
Enlist ENROL
Number SEVEN
Frozen water ICE
Allows LETS