Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Tree part BRANCH
Practise boxing SPAR
Ellipse OVAL
Bomb-hole CRATER
Manner of walking GAIT
Shortly SOON
Nettle, eg WEED
Stray ERR
Alcoholic drink GIN
Flower ROSE
Shade TINT
Islamic ruler EMIR
Term of office TENURE
Cord ROPE
At that time THEN
Fresh RECENT
Breakfast rasher BACON
Not at home AWAY
Stallion HORSE
Milky pudding SAGO
Celestial object PLANET
Helicopter hub ROTOR
Betting chances ODDS
Deserve EARN
Whole ENTIRE
Large GREAT
Freshwater mammal OTTER
Play dishonestly CHEAT
Metal IRON
Certain SURE