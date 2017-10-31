Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Sun STAR
Plunder LOOT
Gown ROBE
Corrosive substance ACID
Graft TOIL
Director MANAGER
Peculiar ODD
Work for SERVE
Biscuit WAFER
Considers DEEMS
Sitter POSER
Solidify GEL
Aquatic bird PELICAN
Contest DUEL
Geometric shape CONE
Hit SLAP
Get beaten LOSE
Singlet VEST
Join SEAM
Similar AKIN
Ballots VOTES
Garland LEI
Look after TEND
Fed up BORED
Vol-au-vent CANAPE
Romantic appointments DATES
Cherish LOVE
Belittle DEMEAN
Artefact RELIC
Crease FOLD
Disgust REPEL
Broadcast RELAY
Target GOAL
Deal successfully with COPE
Subsequent NEXT
Exploit USE