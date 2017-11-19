Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Scrounge CADGE
Herb BASIL
Age ERA
Heraldic device EMBLEM
Lengthy LONG
Spoil MAR
Torture TORMENT
Season’s yield HARVEST
Untruth LIE
Revise EDIT
Car safety device AIRBAG
Undergarment BRA
Vote ELECT
Wading bird EGRET
Dairy product CREAMCHEESE
Solidify GEL
Before ERE
Ramp SLOPE
Type of boxer LIGHTWEIGHT
Bullets AMMO
Ingot BAR
Foot part TOE
Decay ROT
Elevate RAISE
Thick piece SLAB
Scientist’s room LAB
Anger IRE
Duster RAG