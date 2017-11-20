Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Fresh RECENT
Reject SHUN
Scale RATE
Demand payment CHARGE
Three feet YARD
Aid in crime ABET
Cipher CODE
Female sheep EWE
Chum PAL
Shout CALL
State AVER
Sea eagle ERNE
Vent OUTLET
Serene CALM
Contest DUEL
Take into custody ARREST
Happen again RECUR
Cleaning woman CHAR
Step TREAD
Eyelid swelling STYE
Warming device HEATER
Shove NUDGE
School alarm BELL
On one occasion ONCE
Quick peek GLANCE
Implore PLEAD
Fragrance AROMA
Religious song MOTET
Type of beef VEAL
Escape FLEE