Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Occasional worker PARTTIMER
Toll CHIME
Emulsion PAINT
Boy SON
Craft ART
Pause REST
Stress ACCENT
Fraction TENTH
Unit of time SECOND
Type of cheese EDAM
Colour RED
Mineral ORE
Rub out ERASE
Cable tower PYLON
Athlete SPORTSMAN
Not quite right AMISS
Adolescent TEEN
Collision IMPACT
Exclusive ELITE
Thespians ACTRESSES
Declaration STATEMENT
Proverbs MOTTOES
Common word AND
Make beloved ENDEAR
Muscle spasm CRAMP
Greek letter DELTA
Artistic work OPUS