Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Relative by marriage STEPSON
Canadian province ONTARIO
Pool POND
Cherish LOVE
Artist’s stand EASEL
Container CASE
Song TUNE
Art form OPERA
Repair MEND
Chief BOSS
Evergreen CONIFER
Guard ESCORT
Go backwards REVERSE
Tinned meat SPAM
Discard DISPOSE
Small cake SCONE
Look after TEND
Soothes PLACATES
Type of pasta NOODLE
Extra work OVERTIME
Circuit LAP
Solar feature SUNSPOT
Finish END
Agree CONCUR
Type of code MORSE
Insects BEES
Destiny FATE