Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Complains MOANS
Oarsman ROWER
Common word AND
Yearn for CRAVE
Range SCOPE
Vehicle VAN
Decimal base TEN
Born (as) NEE
Brown TAN
Determined INTENT
Stratagem RUSE
Adult leveret HARE
Author WRITER
Limb LEG
Pronoun HER
Assembled MET
In the past AGO
Banded gem AGATE
Stripy LINED
Karate grade DON
Setting SCENE
Antelope ELAND
Teacher MASTER
Just a single time ONCE
Beautiful youth ADONIS
Trail SCENT
Black bird RAVEN
Egg cells OVA
Departed WENT
Spoil RUIN
Supernatural EERIE
Manner AIR
Fresh NEW
Definite article THE
Exploit USE
Fleet ARMADA
Lengthen EXTEND
European river RHONE
Deal TRADE
Fewer LESS
Strong wind GALE
Public school ETON
Alcoholic drink GIN