Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Card suit HEARTS
Aid HELP
English river AVON
Menace THREAT
Molten rock LAVA
News piece ITEM
Sunny FINE
Consume EAT
Pastry item PIE
Linden tree LIME
Spotted SEEN
Go by boat SAIL
Chore ERRAND
Moist DAMP
Unwrap OPEN
Boarding house HOTEL
Unit of land ACRE
Material SATIN
Gap HOLE
Tooth covering ENAMEL
Organism PLANT
Expression TERM
Without any occupation IDLE
Dwell RESIDE
Pasta coating PESTO
Useless INEPT
Catwalk star MODEL
Dash ELAN
Large amount MASS