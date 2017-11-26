Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Electronic noise BLEEP
Under BELOW
Opening GAP
Shoe part INSOLE
Verbal ORAL
Common word AND
Paper-folding ORIGAMI
Odd STRANGE
Total SUM
Irritation ITCH
Angry speech TIRADE
Age ERA
Mistake ERROR
Hillock KNOLL
Self-image EGO
Chum PAL
Immature insect LARVA
Swiss archer WILLIAMTELL
Fruit PEAR
Miserable SAD
Possess OWN
Frozen water ICE
Happen again RECUR
Portal GATE
Body of water SEA
Annoy IRK
Sprinted RAN