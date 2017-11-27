Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Din RACKET
Roasting rod SPIT
Sinful EVIL
Season WINTER
Impact mark DENT
Raced SPED
Aristocrat PEER
Information GEN
Opponent FOE
Deities GODS
Stag DEER
Excursion TOUR
Game bird GROUSE
Musical ending CODA
Subscription fees DUES
Small lump NUGGET
Oarsman ROWER
US coin CENT
Curt TERSE
Team SIDE
Vow PLEDGE
Mythical being TITAN
Poke PROD
Margin EDGE
Decrease REDUCE
Smelly FETID
Keyboard instrument ORGAN
Wonderful GREAT
Greek deity EROS
Stopper BUNG