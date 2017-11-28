Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Brass band part TUBA
Terrain LAND
Rescue SAVE
Corrosive liquid ACID
Plunder LOOT
Fantastic MAGICAL
Uncooked RAW
Devil DEMON
Writing material PAPER
Fibre SATIN
French capital PARIS
Limb LEG
Chip shop condiment VINEGAR
Level EVEN
Transaction SALE
Region AREA
Nanny or billy? GOAT
Retain KEEP
Squad TEAM
Ship’s jail BRIG
Cold dish SALAD
Zodiac sign LEO
Tied game DRAW
Small rodents VOLES
Vol-au-vent CANAPE
Frogman DIVER
Horse’s gait TROT
Creature ANIMAL
Friends MATES
Book part PAGE
Stream RIVER
Tendon SINEW
Lengthy LONG
Strong wind GALE
Harvest REAP
Keg VAT