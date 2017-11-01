Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Very chilly
|STONECOLD
|Fried potatoes
|CHIPS
|South American mountains
|ANDES
|Beer
|ALE
|Yank
|TUG
|Sparkling water
|SODA
|Peaceful
|SERENE
|Woman’s garment
|SKIRT
|Female relative
|SISTER
|Second-hand
|USED
|Domestic animal
|PET
|Craft
|ART
|Make an effort
|EXERT
|Gain knowledge
|LEARN
|Misfortune
|ADVERSITY
|Criminal group
|TRIAD
|Pry
|NOSE
|Bomb-hole
|CRATER
|Sill
|LEDGE
|Environmental network
|ECOSYSTEM
|Climbing
|ASCENDING
|Dressing
|PLASTER
|Care for
|NURTURE
|Term of respect
|SIR
|Water boiler
|KETTLE
|Velocity
|SPEED
|Commence
|START
|Cry of despair
|ALAS