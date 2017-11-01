Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Very chilly STONECOLD
Fried potatoes CHIPS
South American mountains ANDES
Beer ALE
Yank TUG
Sparkling water SODA
Peaceful SERENE
Woman’s garment SKIRT
Female relative SISTER
Second-hand USED
Domestic animal PET
Craft ART
Make an effort EXERT
Gain knowledge LEARN
Misfortune ADVERSITY
Criminal group TRIAD
Pry NOSE
Bomb-hole CRATER
Sill LEDGE
Environmental network ECOSYSTEM
Climbing ASCENDING
Dressing PLASTER
Care for NURTURE
Term of respect SIR
Water boiler KETTLE
Velocity SPEED
Commence START
Cry of despair ALAS