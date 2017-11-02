Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Window cover SHUTTER
Unsullied CHASTE
Commanded ORDERED
Sound quality TONE
Conduit PIPE
Take unlawfully STEAL
Dense bog matter PEAT
Seldom seen RARE
Woman’s name ANNIE
Expression TERM
Price COST
Extolled PRAISED
Most recent LATEST
Grand STATELY
Wound’s mark SCAR
Extraterrestrial MARTIAN
Pebble STONE
In this place HERE
Playhouses THEATRES
Puzzle RIDDLE
Hopeful type OPTIMIST
Writing implement PEN
Made of clay EARTHEN
Limb ARM
Treeless plains PAMPAS
Now TODAY
Prison room CELL
Chum MATE