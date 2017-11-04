Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 5th 2017





Clue Solution
Fervent ARDENT
Swindle SCAM
Genuine REAL
Royal residence PALACE
Manner of walking GAIT
Close NEAR
Musical ending CODA
Snakelike fish EEL
Pastry item PIE
Lengthy LONG
Small bird WREN
Scale RATE
Season SPRING
Relax EASE
Group of cattle HERD
Sufficient AMPLE
Tedious DULL
Fad TREND
Long narrative SAGA
Red wine CLARET
Type of element METAL
Deserve EARN
Leer OGLE
Tankard material PEWTER
Roost PERCH
Beginning ONSET
Royal REGAL
Peruse READ
Fail to hit MISS