Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Head skin SCALP
Spring bulb TULIP
Consume EAT
Eye part RETINA
Large shrub TREE
Crucial KEY
Flawless PERFECT
Hazelnut FILBERT
Circuit LAP
Rodents RATS
Back yard GARDEN
Resort SPA
Occurrence EVENT
Hollow EMPTY
Attack team STRIKEFORCE
Garland LEI
Cooking vessel PAN
Huge LARGE
Fair amount of money PRETTYPENNY
Domesticate TAME
Sample TRY
Pastry item PIE
Furrow RUT
Supple LITHE
Tatters RAGS
Cover LID
Primate APE
Male sheep RAM