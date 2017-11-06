Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Repeated slogan MANTRA
Precious metal GOLD
Close NEAR
Punched STRUCK
Country road LANE
Without fat LEAN
Shack SHED
Deity GOD
Ingot BAR
Entreaty PLEA
Region AREA
Location SITE
Angry speech TIRADE
Relax EASE
Koi CARP
Fresh RECENT
Stoneworker MASON
Average NORM
Leg part ANKLE
Formal party GALA
Colour ORANGE
Phobia DREAD
Margin EDGE
Aspire HOPE
Bomb hole CRATER
Uncomplicated BASIC
Afterwards LATER
Sheep’s cry BLEAT
Harvest REAP
Pastime GAME