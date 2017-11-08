Mirror Classic Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic November 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Celestial object BLACKHOLE
Perfect vocation NICHE
European river RHONE
Uncooked RAW
Lair DEN
Unit ITEM
Blood constituent PLASMA
Navigate STEER
Cloth DUSTER
Ledge SILL
Domestic fowl HEN
Droop SAG
Sabre SWORD
Electricity tower PYLON
Fault-finder DETRACTOR
Money LUCRE
Ship’s company CREW
Obstacle HURDLE
Big cats LIONS
Most nasty UNKINDEST
Happening to BEFALLING
Rodent HAMSTER
Rumour HEARSAY
For every PER
Painful TENDER
Coast SHORE
Ice house IGLOO
Technical criteria SPEC