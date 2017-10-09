Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 10th 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Outlaw BANDIT
Sense FEEL
Dash ELAN
Cowardly CRAVEN
Inroad RAID
Appear SEEM
Fastened TIED
Previous day EVE
Ingot BAR
Overdue LATE
Unwrap OPEN
Pleasant NICE
Friendly GENIAL
Simplicity EASE
Kind SORT
Tree product RUBBER
Type of meat BACON
Close NEAR
Anxious TENSE
Paying passenger FARE
Tooth covering ENAMEL
Sill LEDGE
Revise EDIT
Unoccupied IDLE
Retailer GROCER
Extra payment BONUS
Fury ANGER
Of the sun SOLAR
Solid fuel PEAT
Body part LIMB