Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Truism PLATITUDE
Comes into view LOOMS
Angry IRATE
Drunkard SOT
Young dog PUP
Demeanour MIEN
Affected person POSEUR
Slips SKIDS
Heed LISTEN
Religious image ICON
Domestic animal PET
Equal PAR
Commence START
Items UNITS
Drinks BEVERAGES
Unattached LOOSE
Examine TEST
Camera stand TRIPOD
Hang DRAPE
Innocent BLAMELESS
Fatigue WEARINESS
Ogre MONSTER
Resident of Moscow? RUSSIAN
Metal fastener PIN
Water boiler KETTLE
Room SPACE
Misdemeanour CRIME
Cougar PUMA