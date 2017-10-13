Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Fake jewellery PASTE
English port DOVER
Frozen water ICE
Inexperienced NAIVE
Handle SHAFT
Brown TAN
Number TEN
Devour EAT
Box CARTON
Ogle LEER
Listening organs EARS
Sore TENDER
Plural of is ARE
For every PER
Container CAN
Small deer ROE
Senseless INANE
Plank SHELF
Immediately NOW
Appears SEEMS
Adolescents TEENS
Firearm PISTOL
Pain ACHE
Spiritualist’s meeting SEANCE
Go in ENTER
Likewise DITTO
Egg cells OVA
Opening VENT