Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Punched STRUCK
Harvest CROP
African river NILE
Soft wool ANGORA
Pimples ACNE
Grape plant VINE
Assemble MEET
Signal assent NOD
Spasm TIC
Dwelling HOME
English river AVON
Pantomime character DAME
Colonise SETTLE
Step PACE
Track RAIL
Hypnotic state TRANCE
Group of insects SWARM
Fury RAGE
Playing card KNAVE
Tribe CLAN
Fresh RECENT
Implore PLEAD
Unit ITEM
Resound ECHO
Breaded pub dish SCAMPI
Royal dynasty TUDOR
Beginning ONSET
Topic THEME
Type of meat VEAL
Public school ETON