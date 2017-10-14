Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Punched
|STRUCK
|Harvest
|CROP
|African river
|NILE
|Soft wool
|ANGORA
|Pimples
|ACNE
|Grape plant
|VINE
|Assemble
|MEET
|Signal assent
|NOD
|Spasm
|TIC
|Dwelling
|HOME
|English river
|AVON
|Pantomime character
|DAME
|Colonise
|SETTLE
|Step
|PACE
|Track
|RAIL
|Hypnotic state
|TRANCE
|Group of insects
|SWARM
|Fury
|RAGE
|Playing card
|KNAVE
|Tribe
|CLAN
|Fresh
|RECENT
|Implore
|PLEAD
|Unit
|ITEM
|Resound
|ECHO
|Breaded pub dish
|SCAMPI
|Royal dynasty
|TUDOR
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Topic
|THEME
|Type of meat
|VEAL
|Public school
|ETON