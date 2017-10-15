Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Engine MOTOR
Alloy BRASS
Vigour VIM
Abrade SCRAPE
Stimulus SPUR
Commonly diseased tree ELM
Cure-all PANACEA
Office appliance PRINTER
Donkey ASS
Test EXAM
Grievance GRUDGE
Listening organ EAR
Go in ENTER
Set of beliefs TENET
Great work of art MASTERPIECE
Egg cells OVA
Tear RIP
Savoury jelly ASPIC
Accounting document SPREADSHEET
Huge MEGA
Male sheep RAM
Domestic animal PET
And not NOR
Unsuitable INAPT
Margin EDGE
Assistance AID
Traitor RAT
English river URE