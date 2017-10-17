Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Quarrel TIFF
Stripe LINE
Fete GALA
Hand width SPAN
Weeps SOBS
Fiendish SATANIC
Craft ART
Huge LARGE
Hackneyed BANAL
Unattached LOOSE
Intestine part COLON
Gamble BET
Spotted NOTICED
Constantly EVER
Naked NUDE
Gaelic ERSE
Twosome DUET
Hades HELL
Chuck TOSS
Accidental FLAT
Herb BASIL
Scientist’s room LAB
Compass point EAST
Nearest pub LOCAL
Royal residence PALACE
Relating to birth NATAL
Milky dessert SAGO
Paused RESTED
Small bird ROBIN
Memo NOTE
Recluse LONER
Scandinavian NORSE
Courageous BOLD
Shape of dice CUBE
Transaction DEAL
Animal doctor VET