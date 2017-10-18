Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Items required CHECKLIST
Avoid ELUDE
Search TRACE
Female pig SOW
Hill TOR
Make tea BREW
Wasteland DESERT
Separate APART
Catchphrase SLOGAN
Corrosion RUST
Colour RED
Drinking vessel CUP
Fraction THIRD
Correct EMEND
Pause INTERLUDE
Residence HOUSE
Bite CHEW
Rubbish LITTER
Portion SHARE
Wordiness VERBOSITY
Righteousness RECTITUDE
Titled widow DOWAGER
Platform ROSTRUM
Man’s name DAN
Oar PADDLE
Constellation ORION
Turn over UPEND
Prison room CELL