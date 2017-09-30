Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Inhalation BREATH
Desist STOP
Above OVER
Month AUGUST
Flavouring MINT
Radiate EMIT
Transaction SALE
Nocturnal creature OWL
Ingot BAR
Average SOSO
State AVER
Attendant AIDE
Satisfactory DECENT
Overdue LATE
Contest DUEL
Sprinter RUNNER
Explosion BLAST
Therefore ERGO
Suburban house? SEMI
Moon of Neptune TRITON
Flower part PETAL
Untidy state MESS
Domed recess APSE
Crib CRADLE
Boring BLAND
Choose food ORDER
Teacher TUTOR
Type of beef VEAL
Without fat LEAN