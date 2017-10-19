Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Loss of importance ECLIPSE
Italian drink GRAPPA
Type of number ORDINAL
Diplomacy TACT
Curved structure ARCH
Pastimes GAMES
On a grand scale EPIC
Canvas shelter TENT
Happen again RECUR
Chief HEAD
Boys LADS
Attacked INVADED
Polecat FERRET
Awaits EXPECTS
Leer OGLE
Of the stomach GASTRIC
Period of time EPOCH
Carriage CART
Copied IMITATED
Enrol ENLIST
Precise ACCURATE
Primate APE
Gauge MEASURE
Finish END
Type of fur ERMINE
Hell HADES
Departed LEFT
Village fair FETE