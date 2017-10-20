Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Organism PLANT
Might POWER
Caber LOG
Conscious AWARE
Benefit AVAIL
Lair DEN
Mesh NET
Listening organ EAR
Faucet TAP
End of Lent EASTER
Trial TEST
Grain OATS
Rubber ERASER
Vegetable PEA
Exploit USE
Pitch TAR
Friend PAL
Wonderland girl ALICE
Vow SWEAR
Pronoun SHE
Precipitous SHEER
Venues SITES
Celestial body PLANET
Cherish LOVE
Banded gems AGATES
Fables TALES
Military chaplain PADRE
Mineral ORE
Departed WENT
Coarse file RASP
Volume of maps ATLAS
Suitable, fitting APT
Consumed ATE
Fish eggs ROE
Female sheep EWE
Painter ARTIST
Periods of indulgence SPREES
Monarch RULER
Scorches SEARS
Elapse PASS
Church recess APSE
Pain ACHE
Amazement AWE