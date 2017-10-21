Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Cause to think of again REMIND
Greek deity EROS
European capital ROME
Quick peek GLANCE
Religious image ICON
Location SITE
Large amount MASS
Born NEE
Chum PAL
Ogle LEER
Unwrap OPEN
Acidic SOUR
Landed property ESTATE
Join SEAM
Comply OBEY
Stitched line YONDER
Majestic REGAL
Attire DRESS
Radiate EMIT
Fresh RECENT
Touch or smell etc SENSE
Man or Wight? ISLE
Competent ABLE
Woman’s shirt BLOUSE
Pasta coating PESTO
Foe ENEMY
Javelin SPEAR
Victim PREY
Wide stripe BAND