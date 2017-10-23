Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Germinate SPROUT
Sensed FELT
Revise EDIT
Clergyman PARSON
Corrosion RUST
Shack SHED
Entreaty PLEA
Long fish EEL
Fish eggs ROE
Stair STEP
Minute parasite MITE
Impecunious POOR
Outcome RESULT
Chuck TOSS
Spotted SEEN
Specialist EXPERT
Great SUPER
Seldom seen RARE
Anxious TENSE
Conflagration FIRE
Short musical pieces ETUDES
Sum TOTAL
Small mammal HARE
Inventory LIST
Far REMOTE
Cords ROPES
Curt TERSE
Religious song MOTET
Metal IRON
Certain SURE