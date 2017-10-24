Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Sense FEEL
Face card JACK
Greek cheese FETA
Norse deity ODIN
Moist DAMP
Concise LACONIC
Behave ACT
About CIRCA
Myth FABLE
Layers TIERS
Glisten GLEAM
Hive member BEE
Long-necked mammal GIRAFFE
Small bird WREN
Ogle LEER
Greek Cupid EROS
Fall DROP
Threesome TRIO
Idiot FOOL
On a grand scale EPIC
Doctor MEDIC
Preserve JAM
English county KENT
Implied TACIT
Injure DAMAGE
Magnanimous NOBLE
Stride PACE
Wine bottle CARAFE
Opponent RIVAL
Gusted BLEW
Avid EAGER
Child MINOR
Courageous BOLD
Phobia FEAR
Thus ERGO
Agent REP