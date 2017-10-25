Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Ship’s right STARBOARD
Perform ENACT
Confuse ADDLE
Pronoun SHE
Label TAG
Large shrub TREE
Spanish dance BOLERO
Growl SNARL
Wheel CASTER
Ancient Peruvian INCA
Domestic animal PET
Body of water SEA
Separate APART
Stage whisper ASIDE
Profited BENEFITED
Mock TEASE
Scale RATE
Public speaker ORATOR
Crest RIDGE
Undergarment PETTICOAT
Embellished DECORATED
English city CHESTER
Lingers DALLIES
Ingot BAR
Stinging weed NETTLE
Room SPACE
Inexperienced NAIVE
Indian dress SARI