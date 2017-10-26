Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Tries SAMPLES
Unprincipled AMORAL
Support BOLSTER
Weary TIRE
Unit of heredity GENE
Material FIBRE
Tear RENT
Repast MEAL
Voice UTTER
Opening VENT
Ascend RISE
Reside INHABIT
Stocking support GARTER
Relating to space SPATIAL
Large amount MASS
Happy CONTENT
Sword SABRE
Plant with soothing properties ALOE
Games PASTIMES
Salad plant SORREL
Communicate directly INTERACT
Procure GET
Under BENEATH
Rodent RAT
Jewels RUBIES
Essential VITAL
Latvian city RIGA
Class FORM