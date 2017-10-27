Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 28th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Italian food PASTA
Acute SHARP
Mineral ORE
Disgust REPEL
Kingdom REALM
Number ONE
Brown TAN
Self-image EGO
Secret agent SPY
Types of tree CEDARS
Ogle LEER
Grain OATS
Weaken RELENT
Drinking vessel CUP
Meadow LEA
Egg cells OVA
Assistance AID
Of the kidneys RENAL
Colour GREEN
Moose ELK
Navigate STEER
Edges SIDES
Gate PORTAL
Region AREA
Spiritualist’s session SEANCE
Gun-toting ARMED
Track SPOOR
Domestic fowl HEN
Beers ALES
Drama PLAY
Roof part GABLE
Quarry PIT
Stray ERR
Offspring SON
Flightless bird EMU