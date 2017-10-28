Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Cashier TELLER
Coarse file RASP
Roman writer OVID
Month AUGUST
Deal successfully COPE
Above OVER
Unit of area ACRE
Stop END
Number TWO
Rodents RATS
Kiln OVEN
Drive RIDE
Lust DESIRE
Overdue LATE
Fight DUEL
Colonise SETTLE
Homeless person TRAMP
Sports sled LUGE
Helicopter part ROTOR
Cereal crop RICE
Cherished ADORED
Implore PLEAD
Singlet VEST
Remedy CURE
Stir-fry ingredient NOODLE
Weary TIRED
South American mountains ANDES
Topic THEME
Type of meat VEAL
Fog MIST