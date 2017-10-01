Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Black bird RAVEN
Turf GRASS
Rodent RAT
Injury DAMAGE
Twosome PAIR
Finish END
Former Soviet republic ARMENIA
Esteem RESPECT
Chum PAL
Close NEAR
Exert STRAIN
Plaything TOY
Brown shade of old photographs SEPIA
Lukewarm TEPID
Diversions REDHERRINGS
Age ERA
Scold NAG
Anew AGAIN
Aerodynamic STREAMLINED
Rip TEAR
Insane MAD
Playing card ACE
Assembled MET
Pointy SHARP
Group of actors CAST
Vegetable PEA
Add up TOT
Grain used in bread RYE