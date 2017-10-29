Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Implied TACIT
Traverse CROSS
Mr Mack? LEE
Bandit OUTLAW
European volcano ETNA
Serpent ASP
Weapon store ARSENAL
Frankness HONESTY
Lingerie item BRA
Slope RAMP
Stress ACCENT
Pronoun YOU
Sing, Swiss-style YODEL
Not once NEVER
English novelist THOMASHARDY
Unwell ILL
Beverage TEA
Frequently OFTEN
Minor issue SMALLMATTER
Pitcher EWER
Apex TOP
Donkey ASS
Secret agent SPY
Bedouin NOMAD