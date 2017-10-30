Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Tattered RAGGED
Assist HELP
Inroad RAID
Alter CHANGE
Division RIFT
Aid in crime ABET
Occasion TIME
Nocturnal creature OWL
Pointed tool AWL
Stringed instrument LUTE
Stair STEP
Schedule ROTA
Exert STRAIN
Sea eagle ERNE
Rush DART
Yarn THREAD
Happen again RECUR
Seize GRAB
Reverie DREAM
Lease HIRE
Newspaper boss EDITOR
Flower part PETAL
Supreme BEST
Unoccupied IDLE
Men’s overcoat ULSTER
Pungent ACRID
Capsize UPSET
Excavated MINED
Flan TART
Paying passenger FARE