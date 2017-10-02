Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Chalky crayon PASTEL
Aid in crime ABET
English river OUSE
Estimate RECKON
Diplomacy TACT
Radiate EMIT
Conflagration FIRE
Female sheep EWE
Flightless bird EMU
Board game LUDO
Stair STEP
Light meal BITE
Abrade SCRAPE
Shoe fastener LACE
Stink REEK
Menace THREAT
European capital PARIS
Container SACK
Recluse LONER
Sparkling wine ASTI
Defeated BEATEN
Name TITLE
Repair MEND
Unoccupied IDLE
Steal livestock RUSTLE
Glowing coal EMBER
Capsize UPSET
Play dishonestly CHEAT
Type of wood TEAK
Platform BASE