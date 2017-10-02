Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Chalky crayon
|PASTEL
|Aid in crime
|ABET
|English river
|OUSE
|Estimate
|RECKON
|Diplomacy
|TACT
|Radiate
|EMIT
|Conflagration
|FIRE
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Flightless bird
|EMU
|Board game
|LUDO
|Stair
|STEP
|Light meal
|BITE
|Abrade
|SCRAPE
|Shoe fastener
|LACE
|Stink
|REEK
|Menace
|THREAT
|European capital
|PARIS
|Container
|SACK
|Recluse
|LONER
|Sparkling wine
|ASTI
|Defeated
|BEATEN
|Name
|TITLE
|Repair
|MEND
|Unoccupied
|IDLE
|Steal livestock
|RUSTLE
|Glowing coal
|EMBER
|Capsize
|UPSET
|Play dishonestly
|CHEAT
|Type of wood
|TEAK
|Platform
|BASE