Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Gentle
|SOFT
|Droopy
|LIMP
|Immense
|HUGE
|Greek deity
|EROS
|Rugby player
|PROP
|Tropical disease
|MALARIA
|Latin greeting
|AVE
|Liquid measure
|LITRE
|Claw
|TALON
|Gain knowledge
|LEARN
|Magic spirit
|GENIE
|Body of water
|SEA
|Angry outburst
|TANTRUM
|Harbour
|PORT
|Average
|SOSO
|Period of time
|WEEK
|Volume
|TOME
|Accidental
|FLAT
|Stalk
|STEM
|Idiot
|FOOL
|Student
|PUPIL
|Zodiac sign
|LEO
|Post
|POLE
|Sought item
|GRAIL
|Damage severely
|RAVAGE
|Large room
|SALON
|Airborne soldier
|PARA
|Against
|VERSUS
|Canvas shelters
|TENTS
|Jump
|LEAP
|Gunpowder ingredient
|NITRE
|Devoured
|EATEN
|Roasting rod
|SPIT
|Bap
|ROLL
|Majority
|MOST
|Be indebted to
|OWE