Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Sluggish APATHETIC
Type of bear PANDA
Instruct TEACH
Long fish EEL
Insect ANT
Stream RILL
Affirm ATTEST
Minaret TOWER
Gambol STROLL
Margin EDGE
Assistance AID
Remote FAR
Stage whisper ASIDE
Make amends ATONE
Periods of time CENTURIES
Team of judges PANEL
Turquoise shade TEAL
Landed property ESTATE
Angry IRATE
Footballer, eg SPORTSMAN
Gossiped CHATTERED
Shoulder muscle DELTOID
Plead ENTREAT
Pointed tool AWL
Most senior OLDEST
Elevate RAISE
Monotonous sound DRONE
Blonde FAIR