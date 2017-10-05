Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Dampen MOISTEN
Swollen TURGID
Planet NEPTUNE
Artistic work OPUS
Primates APES
Mortal FATAL
Worry FRET
Ribbon TAPE
Repeated programme RERUN
Pause REST
Sprigs BUDS
Invents CREATES
Market pitches STALLS
Seven-piece ensembles SEPTETS
Sun STAR
Subtract TROOPER
Without MINUS
Poems ODES
Located SITUATED
Sewing tool NEEDLE
Sullen PETULANT
Plural of is ARE
Knotted tufts TASSELS
Suitable APT
Commotion FRACAS
Oxidises RUSTS
Supreme BEST
Pole POST