Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Bundle PACKET
Spice MACE
Flower IRIS
Twine STRING
Gaelic ERSE
Fiend OGRE
Zero NIL
Take a pew! SIT
Ashen PALE
Unwrap OPEN
Equestrian sport POLO
Contradiction DENIAL
Island ISLE
Impolite RUDE
Nun or nurse? SISTER
Fake jewellery PASTE
Be concerned CARE
Feline TIGER
Fail to hit MISS
Climb ASCENT
Enlist ENROL
Genuine REAL
Stare GAPE
Impassive STOLID
Wonderful SUPER
South American mountains ANDES
Monarch RULER
Attitude POSE
Fog MIST